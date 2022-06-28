ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Chasing Sage's chefs have a clear and distinctive vision of what they're pursuing

The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently found myself back downtown, dining inside another newly restored storefront in Cannonborough-Elliottborough, this time just steps from the whirring buzz of the Crosstown Expressway. Unlike a lot of the restaurants that have opened in that neighborhood recently, the fare wasn’t easily pegged to a genre, like Spanish tapas or...

The Post and Courier

Hannibal's Kitchen:

Like so much else that comes from Hannibal’s Kitchen, the crab rice dish is rooted in family history. L.J. Huger, who owns the downtown Charleston restaurant, loved the rice that his mother used to make for him growing up. So of course, the dish eventually found its way onto the menu at Hannibal’s Kitchen, where it’s become a signature item and a favorite among diners.
The Post and Courier

Hotel heirloom returns to Summerville

An ornate fireplace mantle that once graced the now defunct Pine Forest Inn in the present-day President Circle has recently made its way back home thanks to the efforts of community members who relocated the remnant from Atlanta, Georgia to the Summerville-Dorchester Museum. Sal Kibler, a granddaughter of the building’s...
The Post and Courier

One man's queso lazy river dream comes true, sort of, thanks to Charleston parks, Moe's

NORTH CHARLESTON — An unusual sight to behold awaited guests at the Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark on the morning of June 28. A group of around 100 bathing suit-clad contest winners held onto pool floats resembling tortilla chips and ate free Moe's Southwest Grill queso before wading into the 870-foot-long lazy river.
The Post and Courier

Four local events on the Fourth of July

From a morning Fourth of July parade to nighttime firework displays, there are several family-friendly Independence Day events in the East Cooper area to choose from. Start the morning on Sullivan’s Island with a golf cart parade and stay on the island for an evening of music and fireworks in the park, or head to the Isle of Palms for a fireworks show on the beach. In Mount Pleasant, visit Patriots Point for a colorful firework show or Waterfront Park for an evening of dancing by the water.
The Post and Courier

Lot 9 Jacob'S Point Blvd, Hollywood, SC 29470

Beautiful lot in a gorgeous quaint neighborhood! Wallace Creek within the Intracoastal Waterway houses a community dock and a pond sits behind your new back yard! .24 acre (just under 1/4 acre) for you to build the home of your dreams! Come see!
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, June 30, 2022

GRAHAM, John McKay, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAY, Charlotte Hanckel, 97, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. HENDERSON, Curtis Thamin, 78, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. McMANIGAL, Marcia Joyce, 80,...
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 7-15, Lashaun Smalls

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Facility 1: 3510 Glenn McConnell Pkwy Charleston, SC 29414 7/15/22 10:00 AM Lashaun Smalls tools and furniture Clayton Malcom Furniture and items from apartment. sheldon obrien house stuff Facility 2: 1533 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC 29407 7/15/22 11:00 AM Titilayo Bennett 1 bed set boxes Facility 3: 6941 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406 7/15/22 11:30 AM Octavia Shepard Boxes, small furniture Facility 4: 427 St. James Ave. Goose Creek, SC 29445 7/15/22 12:00 PM Keyaisha Jerideau household, microwave, toaster, Facility 5: 1951 Maybank Hwy Charleston, SC 29412 7/15/22 1:00 PM Williams Linda Unknown Charleston Hematology medical practice Barbara Magellan Boxed items, small chairs, room divider Abraham Dennis Power Tools, Totes, Lawn Equipment, TVs Lynn Williams Boxes, Cake Stands, John McAfee Tools Facility 6: 8850 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406 7/15/22 1:30 PM william Kennell household Items. Crystal Jackson totes, boxes Martha Chisolm bed, boxes, books, videos, clothes, household Items Facility 7: 2118 Heriot St. Charleston, SC 29403 7/15/22 2:00 PM Darnel Brown Personal items Brent Canty Boxes of clothing, bags, General household Facility 8: 208 St. James Ave Ste. C Goose Creek, SC 29445 7/15/22 2:30 PM Scarlett Phillips microwave, boxes, bags, totes, dive flippers Facility 9: 1861 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29407 7/15/22 3:00 PM KIA X CO LLC Office supplies Mona Nelson Dining set, futon sofa, TV cabinet, computer cabinet, plastic drawers, table pieces, bedding, luggage, wall art Minna Tighe TV, books, boxes, clothes, totes, storage bins, clothing rack, luggage, textiles, backpack Alberta Green Bed, chair, 2 couches, bags, boxes, ladder, storage cabinet w/ drawers, console, electric blower, hedge trimmer, weed eater, miscellaneous furniture The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. AD# 2009225.
The Post and Courier

SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
The Post and Courier

Local realtor recognized as number one agent in South Carolina

Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
The Post and Courier

2 dead in separate late-night shootings in Charleston area

Two people were killed in separate shootings several hours apart — first at a parking lot near King Street in Charleston and later at a North Charleston gas station. Charleston police were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. June 28 to a parking lot near Radcliffe and King streets for reports of the first shooting, Inspector Mike Gillooly said. Officers provided medical care to a man suffering a gunshot wound, the inspector said, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

BROWN, Dorothy Virginia Bennett Fields, 89, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. LANZONE, Anthony M., 91, of Seabrook Island died June 29, 2021. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. MITCHELL, James, 71, of Adams Run died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of...
The Post and Courier

SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26 with repaving project

COLUMBIA — After several projects in the Lowcountry, tree cutting is moving north on Interstate 26 as crews resurface the road. Citing reductions in the number of severe car wrecks on South Carolina's interstates, the state Department of Transportation has added tree removal to a number of projects over the past decade.
The Post and Courier

Late-night shooting near King Street leaves 1 person dead

A late-night shooting near King Street in Charleston's bustling tourism district left one person dead. Charleston Police Inspector Mike Gillooly said patrol officers were at the scene of the reported homicide around 1:30 a.m. June 29 in the 400 block of King Street, which includes a swath of shops, bars and restaurants stretching from Mary and Morris streets to Calhoun Street.

