ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A controversial art installation is causing a stir in Escondido as many are saying the exhibit promotes an anti-police theme. The piece is titled, “Three Slick Pigs” and the artist, OG Slick, says he is bringing attention to excessive police force and abuse of power. It features three pigs in police uniforms, dancing in front of a group of officers in riot gear.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO