Roy Simmons III, who has been an integral part of the Syracuse lacrosse program for most of his life, will retire effective June 30. “For me, this job was always about my involvement with young people and the opportunity to mentor as well as coach them,” Simmons said. “Those relationships have evolved into lifelong friendships that have continued across alumni of all generations of Syracuse lacrosse. While it’s now time to move on to another stage of my life in retirement, I’m forever grateful for the opportunity at Syracuse University. I will always cherish the friendships I’ve made, the teams I’ve been part of and the program that it has become.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO