Edgartown, MA

Fourth of July parade and fireworks to return in Edgartown

By Abigail Rosen
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edgartown select board has been tasked with judging floats at this years’ Fourth of July Parade. The annual parade, which has been on hiatus for two years due to COVID-19, will begin promptly at 5 pm Monday. Parade organizer Joe Sollitto said there may be a need...

www.mvtimes.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Martha's Vineyard Times

First all-women firefighter lineup joins July Fourth parade

For the first time, an all-women firefighter lineup will be marching down the streets of Edgartown with the 1855 Lysander Button Company fire engine during the Fourth of July parade, which is coming back after a. two-year hiatus. According to Edgartown Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Kelly, the fire engine was...
Martha's Vineyard Times

What to do on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is around the corner and there are many ways to celebrate around the Island. The Murdick’s Run the Chop Challenge, sponsored by Murdick’s Fudge, has been a Vineyard tradition for over 20 years and is finally returning this summer. The race is a 5-mile loop around West Chop, starting at the American Legion Post across the street from the Tisbury School on William Street. A race for the kids begins at 8:45 am. The main race begins at 9 am. For additional details and sign-up information, please visit bit.ly/runthechop. For any other questions, contact Mike McCourt at mike@murdicks.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4. To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4. 8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller . Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise. Thursday. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite. Friday. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be...
Martha's Vineyard Times

A glowing celebration

Set out for Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary for a quieter way to celebrate the Fourth of July. Spend the night in the woodlands searching for everyone’s favorite glowing insects — fireflies! End the evening with s’mores and stargazing by the fire. Monday, July 4, from 8 to 9:30 pm. 100 Felix Neck Drive, Edgartown. Visit bit.ly.felixneck to register. For more information, email felixneck@massaudubon.org or call 508-627-4850.
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury appoints new animal control officer

The West Tisbury select board unanimously voted to appoint Kate Hoffman as the new animal control officer Wednesday. Board members Skipper Manter and Jessica Miller took turns asking the candidates questions. These included topics such as mediation abilities, the candidates’ appreciation of West Tisbury, and scenario questions based on issues that have occurred in the town before. Scenarios included were a person wanting a neighbor’s rooster gone and a dog that is sweet to people, but has a repeat offense of killing a neighbor’s chickens.
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Perfect summer day

Here we are at the last day of June, and the beginning of Fourth of July weekend. Flags are flying, buntings are draped across porches, fences, and façades of buildings all around town. Plantings are red, white, and blue. Although the summer solstice, the official first day of summer, was last week, Fourth of July begins the height of the Island’s summer season.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chicken Alley surpasses $1 million in sales

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release that Chicken Alley, the thrift shop in Vineyard Haven that benefits the nonprofit, surpassed a milestone of $1 million in sales for the fiscal year ending on June 30. This milestone was reached on Friday, June 17. “Considering our average...
James Hagerty
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chief Searle’s promotion appointments approved

The Oak Bluffs select board voted to appoint acting Lt. Nicholas Curelli to lieutenant, in addition to approving the promotions of Officers Christopher Wiggin and Jeffrey LaBell to sergeant Tuesday. In his first appointments as chief of police, Jonathan Searle brought the promotions before the select board. Lt. Currelli, who...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Services Friday for Michael P. Lindheimer

Michael P. Lindheimer, 81, of Edgartown and Sarasota, Fla., passed away on June 28, 2022, with family by his side. Michael grew up in Queens, N.Y., and received engineering degrees from Cooper Union and Stevens Institute of Technology. He worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard,. Digital Equipment, Analog Devices,...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry crossings canceled due to ‘generator issue’

The MV Nantucket remained in a slip in Woods Hole Thursday morning for its early morning crossings due to what Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll described as a “generator issue.”. Initially, an email blast went out to customers claiming the vessel had been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Martha’s Vineyard ‘high risk’ for COVID

On the same day the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital issued a warning about an uptick in Island COVID-19 cases spurred by new subvariants, the Island boards of health reported the Vineyard is back at “high risk” for spread of COVID-19. In her report issued late Wednesday, Maura Valley,...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Archaeology and history at the Chilmark library

Author James Richardson will be at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, July 13, at 5 pm to talk about the history of the John and Experience Mayhew homesite in Chilmark. He and Richard Burt wrote “Discovering a Lost Vineyard House: The Archaeology and History of the John and Experience Mayhew House Site on Martha’s Vineyard.” Both authors are archeologists and Islanders.
Martha's Vineyard Times

New superintendent contract approved

Incoming Superintendent Richie Smith had his terms of employment finalized and his final contract with Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools approved by the All-Island School Committee (AISC) Tuesday. Smith is taking over for outgoing Superintendent Matt D’Andrea, who is leaving the Island to take a job as the superintendent of...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Annual Creative Living Award nominations open

The Martha’s Vineyard Foundation is now seeking nominees for its annual Creative Living Award. The foundation supports the community by turning charitable contributions into grants that public and nonprofit organizations on the Island can use. The fund works with Island students by giving out funded scholarships, as well as providing extended resources to the community through the building of an endowment.
Martha's Vineyard Times

W.T.’s Jennelle Gadowski is a Commonwealth Heroine

The women regularly working to make a difference in their community “don’t always make the news,” but Jennelle Gadowski sure did. A 23-year-old Martha’s Vineyard activist and third-generation West Tisbury resident, Gadowski was announced as one of 121 women recognized as a Commonwealth Heroine by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, an award that celebrates individuals who “perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live,” according to the commission website. The 19th annual cohort of Commonwealth Heroines was celebrated on Wednesday, June 22, at the Venezia Hotel in Dorchester, with remarks from commission chairwoman Denella Clark and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
News Break
Martha's Vineyard Times

High school’s planning board appeal progresses

An appeal of the denial by Oak Bluffs planning board of a synthetic turf field at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is progressing in Massachusetts Land Court. The planning board denied a special permit for the field in a 2-2 vote, with one abstention. By statute, a supermajority of four votes was necessary for the permit to be approved. Following the denial, the high school committee opted to file an appeal. The appeal apparently attempts to invoke the Dover Amendment. The Dover Amendment refers to a Massachusetts General Law that permits agricultural, educational, or religious organizations to bypass building codes and zoning regulations for certain projects.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Drive-in movie!

Head to the YMCA in Oak Bluffs to watch a movie under the stars at Circuit Arts’ drive-in. The Oscarwinning film, “Encanto,” follows the Madrigal family and their magical gifts through the beautiful mountains of Columbia. With music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this film tells a story of resilience and self-discovery. Friday, July 1, at 8 pm. Gates open one hour early. Visit driveinmv.com for tickets or call 508-627-8008 for more information.
Martha's Vineyard Times

A spirited adventure

A huge thank-you from the Chilmark School to Chick Stapleton and her fabulous team at Island Spirit for the fun adventure on Sengekontacket Pond last Wednesday. The windy conditions demanded perseverance and teamwork, important skills for our students, as they navigated the pond with their classmates, teachers, and guides. We are so grateful for this great, enriching, annual tradition. Thanks to Island Spirit!
Martha's Vineyard Times

Court report: June 16 – June 27, 2022

Ryan P. Brown, Brookline; 32, motor vehicle lights violation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing. Andrew Jordan, New Canaan, Conn.; 21, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle:...

