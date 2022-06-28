Fourth of July parade and fireworks to return in Edgartown

The women regularly working to make a difference in their community “don’t always make the news,” but Jennelle Gadowski sure did. A 23-year-old Martha’s Vineyard activist and third-generation West Tisbury resident, Gadowski was announced as one of 121 women recognized as a Commonwealth Heroine by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, an award that celebrates individuals who “perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live,” according to the commission website. The 19th annual cohort of Commonwealth Heroines was celebrated on Wednesday, June 22, at the Venezia Hotel in Dorchester, with remarks from commission chairwoman Denella Clark and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
