Fourth of July parade and fireworks to return in Edgartown

The Fourth of July is around the corner and there are many ways to celebrate around the Island. The Murdick’s Run the Chop Challenge, sponsored by Murdick’s Fudge, has been a Vineyard tradition for over 20 years and is finally returning this summer. The race is a 5-mile loop around West Chop, starting at the American Legion Post across the street from the Tisbury School on William Street. A race for the kids begins at 8:45 am. The main race begins at 9 am. For additional details and sign-up information, please visit bit.ly/runthechop. For any other questions, contact Mike McCourt at mike@murdicks.com.

2 DAYS AGO