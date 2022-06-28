ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder Sports Minute

By James D. Jackson, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The NBA Draft concluded on Thursday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with the second pick in the draft. It was the Thunder's first time selecting as high as No. 2 in the NBA draft since it chose Kevin Durant in 2007. Holmgren was long expected to go No. 2 and Sam Presti confirmed Holmgren was their person.

Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go No. 1 to the Orlando Magic, but Orlando surprised many, taking Duke's Paolo Banchero with the top pick. That made way for the Thunder to draft Smith, but the Thunder was set on Chet Holmgren who they believe is the best fit for the organization. A majority of Thunder fans received the Holmgren pick well at an NBA Draft watch party . ...

The Thunder which entered with two lottery picks at Nos 2 and 12 and a second-round pick at 34. Sam Presti made a trade and finished the night with three lottery picks, ending with Nos. 2, 11, 12 and the 34th (second round) pick. The Thunder traded the Knicks three future first round picks for the rights to Ousmane Dieng at No. 11. ...

The Thunder drafted two players with similar names with the 12th and 34th pick. At 12, Oklahoma City drafted Santa Clara's Jalen Williams and at No. 34 Arkansas' Jaylin Williams . The two players whose names are pronounced the same way, have had fun with the unlikely situation. ...

The Thunder plans to exercise the team option for Lu Dort in the 2022-23 season. ...

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder Sports Minute

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

