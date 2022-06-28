ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Humidity Returns Tomorrow

nashvillesevereweather.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nice having late June afternoons not feel like late July afternoons. That crispness in the air first thing in the morning is like a cool mountain breeze. Well, I hope you have a good memory, because that &*#% is gone...

nashvillesevereweather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers and storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a front will move into the area on Friday, allowing for a chance of showers and storms. A few heavy downpours and storms with gusty winds will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Shower chances end Friday night.Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. A slight chance for rain on Sunday.Shower and storm chances will increase for 4th of July Monday. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances linger for much of next workweek.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and warm. Low 73°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. High 83°SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy