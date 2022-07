June 27, 2022 | As modern health care continues to evolve, pharmacies are needed more than ever. Community pharmacies, particularly in small communities, are increasingly relied upon for a host of services beyond managing prescriptions. More pharmacies are needed in more places, and fresh UAMS College of Pharmacy (COP) graduates are rushing to fill that gap. The college maintains a deep network of alumni – more than 70% of the state’s licensed pharmacists are UAMS graduates.

