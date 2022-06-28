ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hinckley says he's sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmN7V_0gOU8EfG00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981 has apologized for his actions in a televised interview.

John Hinckley Jr. told CBS Mornings in his first TV interview since his release from court supervision that he feels remorse for all the lives he affected.

"I have true remorse for what I did," he said.

Hinckley Jr. said he doesn’t remember what he was feeling when he attacked the president and wounded three others.

Hinckley Jr. said he wishes he could take it all back.

He said he hopes to soften his public image and show people he's “kind of an ordinary guy."

Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982. He spent more than 30 years at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Alfred Antenucci, a Garfield Heights man, is credited with helping save the president's life by hitting Hinckley in back of the head after he started shooting at Reagan.

“He got one shot off and then my father started to hit him, hitting him in the back of the head,” said Dominic Antenucci, Alfred's son, in an interview with News 5 last year.

Just a few years later, Al Antenucci died from heart complications.

President Reagan addressed Antenucci’s death during his weekly radio address on the shooting’s fourth anniversary.

”The man who helped wrestle my assailant to the ground,” he said. “Mr. Antenucci died last May. He was a proud American who never asked a thing of others, but who willingly risked his own life to save another."

Watch our report from March 2021 below:

40 Years Ago: Garfield Heights man tackles Reagan shooter

RELATED: 40 Years Ago: Garfield Heights man tackles Reagan shooter

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

John Hinckley Remorseful Over Attempted Assassination of Ronald Reagan

John Hinckley -- the man who tried assassinating Ronald Reagan once upon a time -- is feeling remorse for what he did, and is and is now asking for forgiveness. Hinckley shared his feelings Tuesday on 'CBS Mornings,' offering up condolences to the families that suffered for what he did. He struggles to recall what happened outside the Hilton hotel in D.C. back in 1981, when he shot then-President Reagan, Press Secretary James Brady, Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy and D.C. cop Thomas Delahanty.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley says Ronald Reagan was a 'nice man and a good president'

John Hinckley complimented former President Ronald Reagan and said he was a good president on Tuesday — 40 years after attempting to assassinate the late Republican. Hinckley made the statement in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, roughly two weeks after receiving an unconditional release. Hinckley, who is now pursuing a career in music, said he feels "true remorse" for his attack on Reagan.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Law & Crime

Utah Piano Teacher Who ‘Cheered and Applauded When the Rioters Broke Through’ on Jan. 6 Sentenced More Harshly Than Former Cop Stepson-in-Law

A piano teacher from Utah who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday afternoon. Janet Buhler, 56, pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential six-month jail sentence. As a result of her plea, the government agreed to drop four additional charges related to her participation in the pro-Donald Trump riot.
UTAH STATE
Essence

15-Year-Old Dies At 2022 ‘Moechella’ Event In Washington, D.C.

Three people, including a police officer, were injured when a shooting broke out at the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW on Sunday night. According to D.C. police officials, this weekend’s Moechella, a regular concert-turned-protest launched in 2019, experienced a shooting that broke out at the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hinckley Jr.
Person
Ronald Reagan
CBS News

Trump defends mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

Former President Trump, furious with the testimony of his former aides at the Jan. 6 hearings, defended the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, saying he may pardon them if he returns to the White House. Scott MacFarlane reports.
POTUS
UPI News

John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision

June 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Wednesday that John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, will be released from psychiatric supervision later this month. At a court hearing, federal prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Hinckley completed a nine-month observation period ordered...
WASHINGTON, DC
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy