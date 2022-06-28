Sec. Raimondo warns companies will not wait for U.S. to pass CHIPS Act

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Federal Reserve risks weak economic growth throughout this year due to its backward-looking, “draconian” rate hikes, warned Wall Street’s best-known tech sector bull. ARK Invest...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger warned Tuesday that he may expand chip production in Europe instead of the U.S. if Congress fails to approve $52 billion in government subsidies promised under the CHIPS Act.
Chair Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve has over the past year learned 'how little we understand inflation' in remarks Wednesday. 'I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation,' the chair divulged at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum in Sintra, Portugal. 'This was unpredicted.'
Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Around 15,000 millionaires are expected to leave Russia this year—and the United Arab Emirates is set to see a big influx of wealth, according to a new analysis. London-based...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Gas prices are an ongoing source of concern, frustration, and debate in the U.S., after topping $5 per gallon for the first time in the past week. But it’s hardly the only country facing a fuel crisis.
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos was the CEO of the e-commerce giant for 27 years. The company was launched from Bezos’ garage in Bellevue, Washington on July 5, 1994, as an online book store. Bezos assumed the position of Amazon’s executive chairman after hanging up his boots last...
On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WASHINGTON — Moonfish and Juice, the two Ukrainian fighter pilots who visited Washington, D.C., last week with their representatives, had a simple message for the elected leaders, defense officials and journalists they met: We can win this war, and have to. Because if Russia wins, there is no telling where it will stop.
The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Chinese government appears to be treating Tesla as a national security risk. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that local police would ban Tesla vehicles from entering the coastal Beidaihe district...
As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrey Melnichenko lost his first yacht to sanctions in March. Now authorities say they’ve found another. But impounding this one could be a lot more difficult. The 367-foot, $300...
In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
Comments / 0