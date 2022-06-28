ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Google Employees Can Apply To Move To States With Abortion Access

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQQxJ_0gOU7ulH00

As Americans grapple with the repercussions of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights case, tech giant Google told U.S.-based employees they can apply for relocation “without justification.”

Fiona Cicconi, Google’s chief people officer, sent an email to staff Friday addressing the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which upheld a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks.

“Equity is extraordinarily important to us as a company, and we share concerns about the impact this ruling will have on people’s health, lives and careers,” Cicconi wrote .

Cicconi added the company’s medical benefits cover travel for employees who need to seek care out of state because it is not available where they live. Abortion bans are either in effect or soon likely will be in 16 states. Six other states have imposed extreme restrictions.

“Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation,” Cicconi said.

Salesforce put a similar policy in place following a Texas law banning abortion at six weeks, according to CNBC .

Other major U.S. companies have also announced they would cover travel expenses for employees who need to go outside their state for the medical procedure.

“As we’ve said before, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC . “For more than a decade, Apple’s comprehensive benefits have allowed our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state.”

In May, Amazon told employees it would cover travel expenses up to $4,000 per year for medical treatment, including abortion, according to Reuters. The company’s announcement followed moves by Republican-led states to limit access in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will also offer to cover travel expenses for employees, but with the caveat that any support would have to comply with the law.

“We intend to offer travel expense reimbursements, to the extent permitted by law, for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services,” Meta said, according to The New York Times . “We are in the process of assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved.”

The concern over possible “legal complexities” may indeed be warranted, as those companies could be exposing themselves to lawsuits from states where abortion is illegal, and from anti-abortion activists, according to legal experts.

“If you can sue me as a person for carrying your daughter across state lines, you can sue Amazon for paying for it,” Robin Fretwell Wilson, a law professor at the University of Illinois, told Reuters .

Texas has warned companies they could be banned from operating in the state if they paid for employee travel for abortions in a different state, according to The Texas Tribune .

Fourteen Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives wrote to the CEO of Lyft following his pledge to support staff in Oklahoma and Texas with getting an abortion. The company also said it would pay legal expenses for drivers taking people where they can seek the medical procedure.

“The state of Texas will take swift and decisive action if you do not immediately rescind your recently announced policy to pay for the travel expenses of women who abort their unborn children,” the Texas letter reads.

Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision, Facebook and Instagram have come under fire for removing posts offering abortion pills aimed at women in states where access is restricted, according to The Associated Press .

More on the Supreme Court abortion ruling:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

SD gov: Bar abortion pills, but don’t punish women for them

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican governor pledged on Sunday to bar mail-order abortion pills but said women should not face prosecution for seeking them. In apparent defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, Kristi Noem indicated in national television interviews that she would put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the pills. The majority ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.
POLITICS
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

Judge rejects requests to block controversial Florida law

TALLAHASSEE - A federal judge Monday rejected arguments by attorneys for teachers, a studen,t and a diversity consultant that he should block a controversial new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms and workplace training. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a 23-page order that largely denied a request for a preliminary injunction against the law, which is slated to take effect Friday. Walker, however, did not rule on an injunction request by a University of Central Florida professor, after ordering attorneys to file additional briefs. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) -...
FLORIDA STATE
The Verge

The Supreme Court says it won’t consider rewriting defamation law... yet

The Supreme Court has turned down a request to revisit a decades-old libel ruling, despite a dissent from Justice Clarence Thomas. This morning, the court denied a petition to hear Coral Ridge Ministries Media v. Southern Poverty Law Center, in which an evangelical Christian ministry accused the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) of falsely designating it as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

