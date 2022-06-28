ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville man pleads guilty to 2019 kidnapping, rape of Wilmington woman

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
A Fayetteville man set to be tried this week for the second-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape of a Wilmington woman instead pleaded guilty to both charges Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

According to a press release from District Attorney Ben David's office, 39-year-old Marcel Robertson targeted a 26-year-old woman as she sat on a curb in downtown Wilmington in the late evening hours of Oct. 5, 2019, into the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2019.

The woman, the release said, had been drugged while she was out celebrating with friends. While the woman's memory was hazy, a Wilmington Police Department investigation found Robertson picked the woman off of the curb and carried her to a vacant building on Front Street that was under construction and raped her.

DNA evidence confirmed her attacker was Robertson.

“Robertson is a prime example of predatory behavior. He targeted this victim as soon as he saw her vulnerable condition," Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan said in the release.

During their investigation, the release said, Wilmington police became aware of a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a 2014 alleged rape in which a young woman claimed she was attending a party in Fayetteville and woke to find Robertson raping her.

No charges were filed in that case, but DNA evidence in the young woman's sexual assault evidence collection kit was also confirmed to be Robertson's, the release said.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Robertson to a minimum of 5.7 years and a maximum of 11.75 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life, the release said.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

