Hale, MI

Hale field day

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALE – On May 20, 2022, the elementary classes were able to spend the day outside doing many activities like limbo, sack race, basketball, jump...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Up North Voice

Lester Leonard Roberts, 63, of Higgins Lake

Lester Leonard Roberts, age 63, of Higgins Lake, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home. Lester was born November 15, 1958, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of Lawrence and Virginia (Sackett) Roberts. Lester enjoyed drawing and painting. His favorite holiday was Halloween, and was known for creating...
HIGGINS LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Bob Dew, 86, of Houghton Lake

Robert “Bob” A. Dew, age 86, of Houghton Lake passed away on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on July 11, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Henry and Grace (Breuhan) Dew. He served in the US Navy during the late 1950s as a Corpsman stationed in Bremerton, WA. Bob married Elizabeth A. Schaff on May 9, 1959 in Detroit. Bob was a self-professed Phd (Professional Hearse Driver) for A.H. Peters Funeral Home for almost 30 years before retiring and moving to Houghton Lake. Bob was an extremely gifted man. He was an artist in oil painting, sketching, drawing, leather work, and wood burning. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bob will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Dewey Danhoff, 57, of Fairview

Thomas D. “Dewey” Danhoff II, age 57 of Fairview, Michigan, passed away at MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch on Monday, June 27, 2022. Thomas was born in Saginaw, Michigan on April 24, 1965 to Thomas and Bonnie (Cline) Danhoff. He resided in Oscoda County since his teen years. He married Diana on July 30, 1988.
FAIRVIEW, MI
Up North Voice

Greg Wildey, 71, of Lewiston

Greg Wildey, age 71, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Greg was born in Highland Park, MI, on April 23, 1951, and was a longtime resident of Lewiston, MI. He owned and operated Real Estate One for over 20 years. He was preceded in...
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

Dale Brumfield, 93, of Hale

Dale Clinton Brumfield passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born on June 7, 1929, in Toledo, OH to Denver G. and Ruth N. ( Scofield) Brumfield. Dale married Betty Jane Cartlidge in 1947 and recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. By trade, Dale was a mason. He enjoyed...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Gerald Lehman, 81, of West Branch

Gerald Joseph Lehman, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in West Branch, MI. He was born on April 13, 1941 in West Branch to Leo and Nedra (Wangler) Lehman. Jerry lived in West Branch his entire life. On July 22, 1972 he married...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Redefining ‘serve and protect’

ROSCOMMON – Blue or red lights appearing in your rear-view mirror, or a police officer visiting a home, may be an ominous sign to some. The Roscommon County Sheriff Department and staff, however, are working to dispel that viewpoint. The objective of “protect and serve” are upper most in...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Dolores Hinz, 90, of Prudenville

Dolores M. Hinz, age 90, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with her loving family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday July 8, 2022 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Peter Eke officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday July 8, 2022 from 10 am until the time of the service. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is handling the arrangements.
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Mississippi man runs stop sign; Causes serious accident

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI. On Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on N Old 27 Highway/N Harrison Road near County Road 104 in Lyon Township that sent four people to the hospital. According...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

