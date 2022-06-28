Hale field day

Robert “Bob” A. Dew, age 86, of Houghton Lake passed away on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on July 11, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Henry and Grace (Breuhan) Dew. He served in the US Navy during the late 1950s as a Corpsman stationed in Bremerton, WA. Bob married Elizabeth A. Schaff on May 9, 1959 in Detroit. Bob was a self-professed Phd (Professional Hearse Driver) for A.H. Peters Funeral Home for almost 30 years before retiring and moving to Houghton Lake. Bob was an extremely gifted man. He was an artist in oil painting, sketching, drawing, leather work, and wood burning. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bob will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

