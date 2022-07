Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Lacrosse Club celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. They also celebrated their twenty-year coach, Brian Donegan. Brian began coaching when his own daughter wanted to play lacrosse the very first year that the Alexandria Lacrosse Club was established. In addition, he has served as the girls’ commissioner, the overall commissioner, and currently serves as treasurer for ALC. Many of the young women he coached as children have come back to be assistant coach over the years, including his daughter Kendall. Brian led his girls’ team to the championship game this year, and ALC thanked him with this very special sign in his yard.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO