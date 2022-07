The 2nd annual YES Conference (Youth Empowered for Success) will be held at the Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University on August 1, 2022, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and is open to rising Seniors and Juniors in the Warren County Public School system. Reaching Out Now is partnering with Shenandoah University to provide students with a series of presentations and interactive panels around wellness, networking, and leadership skills necessary to succeed in their personal lives, academics, and professional careers. Students will also be able to take a tour of the college grounds. This year’s theme is “Finding Your Balance”.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO