The LGBTQ+ community has a long history in Lewis County, but only in the past two years has that history been recognized with an official Pride festival in downtown Centralia. Unlike last year’s Pride event, which came together with just one week of preparation in June 2021, organization for this year’s Pride started in January when Mary McHale asked around to see if anyone was interested in repeating the impromptu festival.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO