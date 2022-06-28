ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds add Blackpool and Cagliari friendlies to pre-season schedule

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTz07_0gOU4kHs00

Leeds have added two more friendlies against Blackpool and Cagliari to their pre-season fixture schedule.

The Premier League club will play Championship side Blackpool at the City of York Council’s LNER Stadium on July 7 (7pm) before heading off for a three-match tour of Australia.

Italian side Cagliari, relegated from Serie A last season, will visit Elland Road for a warm-up match on July 31 (6pm) following Leeds’ return from Down Under.

Jesse Marsch’s side announced their mini-tour to Australia in April and are scheduled to play A-League side Brisbane Roar on July 14 and Aston Villa three days later in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, before taking on Crystal Palace on July 22 at Perth’s Festival of International Football.

Leeds last toured Australia under former boss Marcelo Bielsa in 2019 when they beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 before losing 4-1 to Manchester United in front of 55,274 fans at the Optus Stadium, the venue for the Palace fixture this time around.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
Yardbarker

Manchester United agree fee with Premier League club over midfielder

Tuesday is turning out to be quite the busy day for Manchester United. Earlier, it emerged that the club were attempting to hijack Olympique Lyon’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Now, it has been suggested that there is some activity on the midfield front. Erik ten Hag’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Jesse Marsch
SPORTbible

Next Liverpool Player Set To Leave The Club Revealed

Tottenham’s move for Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence is in ‘advanced negotiations’, which could push Nottingham Forest to negotiate for Liverpool’s Neco Williams. Spence spent last season on loan with Steve Cooper’s side, helping them to promotion from the Championship. His move to Tottenham would categorically...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

England Under-19s’ Euros bid aided by talent from outside elite clubs

The England Under-19s team that will compete for the European Championship crown is packed with exhilarating talent from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old winger and the youngest player in the squad, to Samuel Iling-Junior, a forward on the books of Juventus, but none have made more league starts than the 18-year-old Alex Scott, a fixture for Bristol City in the Championship last season. Scott, a punchy and deceptively robust midfielder, represents something of an outlier given that only he, Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough and Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United are contracted to a club outside the top tiers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Cagliari#Friendlies#Manchester United#Italian#Serie A#A League#Crystal Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Liverpool REJECT Nottingham Forest's offer for Neco Williams as the Reds hold out for £15m after full-back's impressive loan spell at Fulham

Liverpool have turned down Nottingham Forest's opening offer for Neco Williams as they are holding out for the £15million price tag they recently attached to him. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, and delivered a number of impressive performances to help the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy