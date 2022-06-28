Candidates differ sharply on court's abortion decision

The ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that had established a legal right to abortion has drawn strong reactions from candidates in area congressional races.

Barbara Gaskins, Democratic founder of a re-entry and criminal justice reform nonprofit who is challenging U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, said Friday a woman’s right to choose is a key issue in her campaign. She said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is troubling.

“Decisions like this make me worry about our future and our future generations, because what a woman decides to do with her body should be between a woman and the doctor,” Gaskins said. “This decision is also pretty much a consequence of us not voting. We need to make sure that every voice is heard in November.”

Gaskins said if elected to Congress she would support legislation that would federally codify abortion rights.

“A woman’s body is hers,” Gaskins said.

In contrast, Murphy praised the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement,” Murphy said in a statement released by his office. “The Supreme Court, basing their decision on the 14th Amendment, has ruled that, ‘the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.’”

Murphy suggested the original Roe decision 50 years ago was bad law.

“Roe v. Wade was errantly constructed, both as an assault on the unalienable right to life, as well as a gross violation of the 14th Amendment – overriding states’ rights in the name of federal overreach,” he said. “The Supreme Court’s ruling is constitutionally valid, as the decision on abortion will now rightfully be returned to the American people and their elected representatives.”

Murphy’s response did not indicate whether he would support any kind of federal legislation that would place restrictions on abortion.

Sandy Smith, a Republican running against Democrat Don Davis for the seat vacated by the retirement of G.K. Butterfield in the 1st Congressional District, also was happy with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I’m very happy that after nearly 50 years we see that (the Roe decision) has been overturned and now it will be returned to the people’s representatives to let the people decide,” she said.

Smith said she hopes state legislatures move to ban abortion.

“We have murdered millions of babies in this country and we can’t atone for that,” Smith said. “But this is a step in the right direction.”

Smith said Black babies in particular have been victims of abortion.

“Babies’ lives matter,” Smith said. “I am greatly happy to see (the Supreme Court) reverse (the Roe ruling).”

Smith said that while she would like to see states act on abortion, she would be willing to support federal legislation that bans the procedure. She said she is willing to consider exceptions such as cases of rape or incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.

“If we have to take baby steps then baby steps are what we take,” Smith said. “We’ll see if there is something that could come out at the federal level.”

The Daily Advance was unable to reach Davis for comment by the deadline for this story.

The state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate this fall also weighed in on the court’s decision.

Ted Budd, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, called the ruling “a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection.”

Budd said it’s also “a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life. The court’s ruling correctly empowers the people’s representatives in each state to decide how best to protect unborn lives.”

Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, expressed an opposite view, describing the ruling as a “wrong and dangerous decision.”

“As a former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I want to be clear: Our Constitution grants Americans the right to make decisions about their health care free from government interference,” she said. “Today, for the first time in our history, the Supreme Court took away an individual constitutional right. I join people across the country in anger and fear at this moment for what the Supreme Court’s decision will mean for women, American families, and health care providers.”

Other officials across the state were quick to release statements about the landmark decision.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, joined colleagues in his party in celebrating the decision.

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred,” Tillis said. “Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions.”

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat representing the 1st District, simply said, “Today is a sad day in American jurisprudence.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said: “For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, said he was “overjoyed” with the decision.

“For decades we have been praying for a day like today and it is finally here,” Robinson said. “I have experienced the pain of abortion in my own life and know the long-term effects it can have on families. That is a huge reason why I fight so hard for the life of the unborn. ... This opinion gives control over abortion back to the states — where it rightfully belongs.”

But Robinson added that “in North Carolina, this is cause for work, not celebration. Currently, in North Carolina, abortion is legal for any reason up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. This is unacceptable. With the Supreme Court’s decision to return authority over this issue to the states, it will now be our duty to carefully craft legislation that will safeguard the life and health of all our citizens, born and unborn.”

The same state laws that Robinson decried were celebrated by Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat.

“I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state,” Stein said. “North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms. This is true even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade. If we want to keep our freedoms under state law, then we have to elect state officials who commit to protecting them.”

House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, called the court’s decision “long overdue.”

“While I remain unequivocally pro-life, the short budget adjustment session does not afford us sufficient time to take up the issue,” Moore said. “However, North Carolinians can rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that current restrictions on the books will be enforced. North Carolinians can also expect pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature when we return to our normal legislative session in January.”

Sen. Phil Berger, the Republican leader of the state Senate, called on Stein to “immediately act to enforce North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban. Any hesitation or dereliction to do so betrays our most vulnerable and is not in the best interest of North Carolinians. I remain committed to protecting the unborn and upholding the sanctity of life.”