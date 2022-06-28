'Suspicious fire' destroys two homes in Newton County

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Involved in June 12 Sulphur Business Burglary. Sulphur, Louisiana –The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 28, 2022, that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of June 12, 2022, at a business in Sulphur, Louisiana. CPSO detectives learned during the investigation that the unknown suspect cut the padlock on the gate to enter the lay down yard located at the end of Carbide Drive in Sulphur, Louisiana, and took several sections of stainless steel pipe. According to reports, the suspect was driving a dark colored truck with a light colored tandem axle enclosed trailer.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO