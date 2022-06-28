ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

'Suspicious fire' destroys two homes in Newton County

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON COUNTY — The Newton Fire Department is investigating a Monday night fire that destroyed two homes, according to Steve W Stewart...

kfdm.com

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Sheriff’s Office responds to single vehicle crash

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on June 29 on Hwy. 494 at the Bayou Poison Bridge just west of Tommy’s Grocery according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. There were no reported injuries in the crash. To report an issue...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Jasper County deputies seize narcotics and stolen firearm in Buna traffic stop

BUNA — Press release from Jasper County Sheriff's Office Below:. At approximately 2AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near County Road 725 and County Road 731 in Buna, Texas. During the stop, the deputy discovered marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Orange County. Jake Tyrone Neal 40yo, B/M of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana <2OZ (Class B Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (Third Degree Felony) and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39yo, W/F of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3<28G (Class A Misdemeanor).
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Car hits pole, knocks out power

Power to a large section of Jasper was knocked out on Tuesday evening when a pickup truck left the highway and struck a guy wire on an electrical utility pole on the north side of town. Officers with the Jasper Police Department said the accident occurred shortly before midnight in...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Horse killed in Allen Parish barn fire

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday. Three engines and eight volunteers with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the fire at 12:52 p.m., at which time the barn was already fully engulfed.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street. The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities arrest man after brief pursuit of stolen vehicle

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A man has been taken into custody in Moss Bluff after leading authorities on a brief police chase in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended when the man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot near You Winn Road, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, June 27th, 2022

Calls To Services (June 20, 2022, to June 26, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-four (74) calls. Jail Population: We currently have 15 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 5 individuals booked into...
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Sulphur man, 2 others killed in highway crash

Lafourche Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 308 Sunday morning. The crash claimed the lives of Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City. Gremillion was traveling north on Hwy 308 just south...
SULPHUR, LA
12NewsNow

50-year-old Kirbyville man facing multiple charges after troopers find suspected marijuana, methamphetamine in a car

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old Kirbyville man is facing multiple charges after troopers found what they believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine in a car. Anthony Mason was traveling southbound on Highway 96 in a 2009 Ford passenger car Tuesday, when he was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Authorities identify man found shot to death Saturday along I-10

ORANGE — Authorities have identified a man found shot to death Saturday morning along Interstate 10 in Orange County. Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to I-10, just east of Highway 62, in Orange in reference to a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified at the...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Involved in June 12 Sulphur Business Burglary

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Involved in June 12 Sulphur Business Burglary. Sulphur, Louisiana –The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 28, 2022, that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of June 12, 2022, at a business in Sulphur, Louisiana. CPSO detectives learned during the investigation that the unknown suspect cut the padlock on the gate to enter the lay down yard located at the end of Carbide Drive in Sulphur, Louisiana, and took several sections of stainless steel pipe. According to reports, the suspect was driving a dark colored truck with a light colored tandem axle enclosed trailer.
SULPHUR, LA
Orange Leader

Orange County updates burn ban following recent rainfall

Orange County leader updated the region’s burn bad Thursday morning. Due to the recent rainfall and the updated weather forecast, Orange County Judge John Gothia is lifting the burn ban immediately for Orange County. Gothia is asking county residents to exercise caution with any burning activity.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2022. Isreal Paul Duncan, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal modification of an exhaust system; possession of a Schedule II drug. Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 26, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Donavon Marquez Guillory, 28, Lake Charles:...
kjas.com

Two arrested after traffic stop nets drugs and stolen weapon

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an early Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in two arrests after deputies found drugs and a stolen weapon. The department says the traffic stop occurred at about 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 725 and 731 near Buna, where deputies found Jake Tyrone Neal, 40, and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39, both of Buna, in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a gun that was reported stolen in Orange County.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

