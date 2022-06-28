ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Pet of the Week: Chili

 2 days ago

Chili was born in the care...

WTNH

DEEP rescues bear cub free from plastic container

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection rescued a bear cub free from plastic and is urging the public to help keep wildlife from getting caught in dangerous situations. DEEP Wildlife Division biologists responded to a report of a bear cub with a plastic container on its head last week. Officials […]
Weekend happenings around Connecticut | Fourth of July Weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's July 4th Weekend and there are plenty of things to do while celebrating the holiday!. It's also the beginning of the first full month of summer! The list below will also include events on Monday. For fireworks events in your area, head here. Beginning this...
40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin', shuckin' and lovin'. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
NECN

Kids to Receive Free Admission to Conn. Museums This Summer

The popular state program that allows kids to receive free admission to over 100 museums in Connecticut is returning this summer. Governor Ned Lamont announced Connecticut Summer at the Museum will be back for the summer months and more than 130 museums are participating. "We are thrilled to bring back...
Votes are in: This is Connecticut's most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe's. Sally's. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
Kids can get in free at 130 Connecticut museums this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A popular summer program that allows children to get in to over 100 museums for free for July and August has returned. Under the program, from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.
Dental, transportation benefits now also available to adults without children through Covered Connecticut program

Access Health CT announced Tuesday new eligibility requirements for the Covered Connecticut Program that as of July 1, 2022, the program provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits. The program is available to eligible Connecticut residents at no cost, created and funded by the State of Connecticut and...
Beloved Newtown restaurant Hartsyard has announced its closure

A stalwart of Newtown's vibrant food scene for a decade, Hartsyard, has announced that it will be closing its doors in August. But don't worry, the current owners have new digs in their sights. Jarrod Walsh and Dot Lee issued a statement via Instagram saying that the restaurant would "continue the journey in a new exciting space" at the Old Clare Hotel, where the Hartsyard team already offers bar snacks at the hotel's rooftop, poolside bar.
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around Connecticut

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across Connecticut where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
Six Amazing Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love seafood, then you know that sometimes it can be difficult to find a place that knows how to properly prepare the food without ruining the taste of it. Also, you probably know that there are so many seafood dishes to choose from that it is actually hard to get bored of eating this kind of food, no matter how often you order it or cook it yourself.
Home Heating Oil in Connecticut Will Now Be Blended With Biodiesel

On July first, a new Connecticut state law will require all home heating oil to be blended with a new, sustainable, green liquid fuel. Cooking oil from local restaurants is being turned into a renewable fuel called biodiesel. And experts say it's good for Connecticut and the environment. "The...
