Attorneys who prevailed in the foundational Claremont school-funding cases in the 1990s, when the NH Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the state’s method of funding education was unconstitutional, have returned to court to persuade the justices to reaffirm and enforce the court’s decision by ordering the state to rescind and replace its unconstitutional system of financing public schools.

CLAREMONT, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO