New Orleans, LA

CANS Can’t Stand: A Screening of the Voices behind the Queer and Trans Liberation Movement

By Zoe Lang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs June Pride festivities come to a close, SYNC UP Cinema is screening CANS Can't Stand, a powerful documentary short that exposes the police exploitation of Louisiana's Crime Against Nature by Solicitation (CANS) law. The screening will take place on Friday, July 15, and will be followed by a panel discussion...

