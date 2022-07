CULLMAN, Ala. – The recently renovated Jack’s restaurant on Hwy 157 was rebuilt due to a scheduled review of each of the Jack’s Family Restaurant properties. The old building was an earlier prototype and project manager Dale Bright with St. John’s and Associates said that the company hopes to bring in more customers with the freshened look of the building and the reconstruction of Hwy 157 soon to be completed. The updated restaurant, which held its Grand Reopening on Monday, was designed to allow for better entry and exit into the parking lot. Bright stated, “We’ve redesigned the site so that...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO