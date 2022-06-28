Safety officials reinforce rules, regulations regarding fireworks ahead of 4th of July Weekend
2 days ago
Summer is synonymous with barbecues, parades, and fireworks. Muscatine public safety officials urge everyone to be safe this holiday. Those celebrating Independence Day with fireworks are reminded that it is only legal to discharge fireworks from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. “The most...
The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
2,596 peope in Johnson County, Iowa have applied for a stimulus payment program that would give residents $1,400. These payments are set to go to low to moderate income households. The deadline to apply for the program ended at the end of May, and not everyone who qualifies will see...
Fourth of July festivities in Downtown Muscatine will mean restricted access to certain streets and changes in traffic patterns throughout the day on Monday, July 4. The weather forecast promises mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 90 degrees and that will mean a day filled with family fun in celebration of our Independence Day.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A meeting to gain input on the skatepark relocation at Riverside Park in Cedar Rapids will be held on Wednesday, June 29. The meeting will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at City Services Center, 500 15th Ave. SW. Skatepark and park...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The home of a fallen Iowa State Trooper has been paid off in full, thanks to a nonprofit organization. Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Thursday it has fully paid off the family’s mortgage. The Iowa State Patrol said Trooper Ted Benda was responding...
DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today filed a letter approving the dates, times and locations for 13 additional public informational meetings requested by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC (Navigator). The meetings are to discuss Navigator’s proposal to build and operate a large-scale pipeline system that will capture and transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities spanning approximately 1,300 miles across five Midwest states, including Iowa.
Six members of the Muscatine Fire Department attended a 40-hour confined space rescue class hosted by the Davenport Fire Department and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). Muscatine, Davenport, and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters took part in the class. A confined space is defined as a space that has...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, President Biden signed into law the first major gun safety legislation in decades. The bill includes millions of dollars for school safety, and mental health and crisis intervention programs. There are also changes to the process to buy a firearm for people ages 18 to 21.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program, one of which is Bettendorf. The program follows an innovative learning model which introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital, in a press release sent out by the Iowa Governors Office today. It includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs.
The Republican candidate for a Davenport House seat attended a rally on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, which Scott County Democrats called a sign the candidate, Luana Stoltenberg, has an "alliance with the radical right extremist movement." Stoltenberg is running against Craig Cooper, a Democrat from Davenport,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
The intersection of Iowa Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, June 29, for street repairs. The intersection will be closed at least through the end of the day on Friday, July 1, weather permitting, or Saturday, July 2. Iowa Avenue traffic will be detoured at...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Paige Lafary, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said...
The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office. “The evidence in this case shows that the use of force by Officer Catton was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,”...
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ordered the University of Iowa Athletics Department to turn over all documents and materials related to an independent, external review of its football program. It’s part of a 2020 federal lawsuit filed by several former Iowa Hawkeye football players. They’re suing...
