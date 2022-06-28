ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Safety officials reinforce rules, regulations regarding fireworks ahead of 4th of July Weekend

By Submitted
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is synonymous with barbecues, parades, and fireworks. Muscatine public safety officials urge everyone to be safe this holiday. Those celebrating Independence Day with fireworks are reminded that it is only legal to discharge fireworks from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. “The most...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Street closures, restrictions will be in effect for the return of Muscatine’s Fourth of July Celebration

Fourth of July festivities in Downtown Muscatine will mean restricted access to certain streets and changes in traffic patterns throughout the day on Monday, July 4. The weather forecast promises mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 90 degrees and that will mean a day filled with family fun in celebration of our Independence Day.
MUSCATINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Muscatine, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Muscatine, IA
Government
Pen City Current

CO2 pipeline route change in Lee County prompts additional meetings

DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today filed a letter approving the dates, times and locations for 13 additional public informational meetings requested by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC (Navigator). The meetings are to discuss Navigator’s proposal to build and operate a large-scale pipeline system that will capture and transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities spanning approximately 1,300 miles across five Midwest states, including Iowa.
LEE COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hartman
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds Awards $2.45 Million to Iowa Health Grant Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program, one of which is Bettendorf. The program follows an innovative learning model which introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital, in a press release sent out by the Iowa Governors Office today.  It includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Supreme Court affirms Stanley Liggins’ conviction in 1990 death of Rock Island girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Explosions#4th Of July#Independence Day#Real Property
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Eldridge breaks ground on new 5,000-square-foot event center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jo Daviess Co. explosion, fire

Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life. Updated: 5 hours ago. The day's major news events...
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy