ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Adam Korsak gets another preseason All-American offer

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5ens_0gOU2n0T00

Another preseason All-American list, another nod for Rutgers football punter Adam Korsak.

On Monday, Korsak was announced as First-Team Preseason All-American at punter by Walter Camp Football.

Arguably the best punter in college football over the past two years, Korsak returns for a sixth and final season at Rutgers as the Van Wilder of the Big Ten. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season but it was the Australian’s accuracy and placement that stood out.

Of his 72 punts this past season, Korsak managed 38 to land inside the 20-yard line. He didn’t have a single touchback. He was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter.

Related

Oh Canada! Dariel Djabome commits to Rutgers football

Korsak made multiple was nearly a consensus All-American pick last year, being named Second Team All-American  by the Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele and Walter Camp.

He was the only selection from Rutgers football to receive a preseason All-American honor from Walter Camp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State or Michigan State? King Mack set to announce decision

The finish line is in site for four-star safety King Mack. The Florida native has announced he will be making his college decision official on Thursday afternoon, and Penn State only has one team to beat for his commitment. As previously suggested, Penn State and Michigan State are the final two schools in the running for the Fort Lauderdale recruiting target. Mack made official visits to each in the month of June, with a visit to East Lansing on June 10 and a trip to Happy Valley the following weekend. Mack is a four-star safety in the Class of 2023 according to...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Camp
The Spun

Iowa Has Announced Several Changes To Football Schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes will reportedly be shifting around their football schedule over the next handful of years. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Iowa will move its 2025 home game against Northern Illinois to 2026, its COVID-canceled game vs. the Huskies to 2029 and added 2027 home game with Ball State.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Johnny Bowens de-commits from Texas A&M after visit to Oregon

We said it was something to keep an eye on, and it looks like we weren’t wrong… With 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, a verbal commit to the Texas A&M Aggies taking a visit to Eugene this past weekend to see the Oregon Ducks, our ears perked up. When he posted a photo of himself in Oregon gear on Monday with the caption “#notcommitted” it peaked our interest. Now, news has come out that Bowens officially de-committed from the Aggies on Tuesday, making us full on invested in this story. Does this mean that Bowens is going to turn around and flip to the Ducks much like former Oklahoma WR commit Ashton Cozart did? Not necessarily. However, it does mean that he is back on the table, and we know that the Ducks are at least in a good position to potentially land him in the next couple of months. Film Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/154185780718352794211
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#College Football#American Football#All American#First Team Preseason#Walter Camp Football#Australian#The Ray Guy Award#The Associated Press
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers recruiting target Christopher Thomas enters transfer portal

One of the top 30 defensive linemen and top high school football players out of Florida from the class of 2021 has entered the transfer portal. Former Florida Gator lineman Chris Thomas officially entered the transfer portal today, June 28. The Fort Myers, FL native and Dunbar High School alum leaves the Florida program after just one season. Florida defensive lineman Chris Thomas has entered the transfer portal, per @On3sports @mzenitz. Thomas was among the players who had been cut by new head coach Billy Napier recently. More details HERE: https://t.co/l6n3I8ocqy pic.twitter.com/Jtrsp0kKNZ — On3 (@On3sports) June 27, 2022 Thomas was actually cut by first-year head...
FORT MYERS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three more Diamond Hogs to transfer portal, making seven off last year’s team

Arkansas baseball currently has no catchers on its roster. Starter Michael Turner has exhausted his eligibility. Top reserve Dylan Leach transferred to Missouri earlier in the week. And now, third-stringer Max Soliz is into the portal, as well. Soliz’s entry is one of three transfer portal entries Arkansas has had this week. Pitchers Gabe Starks and Heston Tole also join him there. Tole announced on Tuesday he would transfer to Texas. Huge thank you to everyone in Arkansas for the past two years. I will be transferring to the University of Texas for the rest of my college career. @TexasBaseball let’s get to...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten named a fit for UNC, Duke in terms of realignment

The college football world was shaken up a bit on Thursday when it was reported that USC and UCLA are planning on leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten as early as 2024. With that, the future of the Pac-12 conference and others are in question as we are destined for a total shift in conferences in the near future. Right now, the Atlantic Coast Conference is staying put with what they have but could that eventually be broken up? Teams like Clemson and Florida State make sense football-wise to jump ship and with basketball, it could be UNC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball’s SEC schedule is set and it’s looking good for the Hogs

With back-to-back Elite Eight seasons, Arkansas basketball is officially one of the best programs in the country. To keep it up, coach Eric Musselman has brought in six transfers and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Now he and the crew know who they’ll get during a bulk of their schedule. The SEC released conference opponents for all 14 teams earlier in the week. No dates are stamped, but the release allows teams to prepare for the opposition and fans and media to speculate on outcomes. Arkansas will likely to picked near the top of the SEC regardless of which teams are on the schedule, but it does appear favorable to the Hogs’ chances. The Razorbacks will get Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in Fayetteville and Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road. The other five teams in the SEC – Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri – are home-and-home series for the Razorbacks. The 2022-23 season will mark the first year Arkansas and Kentucky have played twice in the regular season since 2014.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy