Motorcycle Electronics Sale on Amazon Will Have You Itching to Ride

By Robert Bacon
 2 days ago
For some reason, I had always been hesitant to use any extra technology when riding. Keep it pure, I thought. But then I used a phone mount and knew there was no going back to my wired earbuds and Google maps combo. And if I rode in areas with no cell reception now, a motorcycle GPS unit would be on my wish list. I’m a changed man.

The accessory that intrigues me the most is a Bluetooth communication system. Chat with other riders, listen to music, get directions, and call friends to tell them I’ve taken a wrong turn (I’m taking the scenic route), all while I’m on the move. My top pick is the Cardo Packtalk Bold Two-Pack because a communication system isn’t much good unless someone else has one, and you save $89.99 on this bundle.

I’ve paid particular attention to Bluetooth communication system deals, but I found an accessory for practically all riders. Just scroll down.

What’s your favorite accessory to use when riding, or do you like to steer clear of any distractions while on two wheels? Let your voice be heard in the comments section.

