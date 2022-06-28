Millions of bees unleashed on Utah town after semi carrying hives flips, officials say

Related
Grizzly mauls hiker during ‘surprise encounter’ in Wyoming mountains, officials say
“The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying,” officials said.
The Idaho Way: Why can’t you buy a baggie of marijuana at a convenience store in Idaho?
The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.
Chalk on a sidewalk at Idaho Capitol led to police assault, abortion rights group claims
A woman will be filing a complaint against Idaho State Police, the group’s co-founder says.
Welcome to Idaho, where aerial fireworks are illegal, but you can still buy them
Aside from the public safety risk that illegal fireworks pose, it’s a really bad idea to have a law on the books that so many people simply ignore and law enforcement doesn’t enforce. │ Opinion
‘Forged in Fire’: Idaho resident tests his mettle on History Channel TV show
“I was just thinking to myself, ‘Well, I might as well try it. The worst they can say is no.’”
Doctor jumps in to help after seeing fellow climber fall on Mount Hood, Oregon cops say
A doctor who was also climbing Mount Hood was nearby and rushed to help the woman, deputies said.
Curious bear swats at mom inside tent with crying 2-year-old, Colorado officials say
The bear swatted the tent fabric, scratching the woman’s head.
4 Idaho restaurants win Wine Spectator Awards, 2 in Boise. But should we pop the cork?
The longstanding publication describes itself as “the world’s leading authority on wine.”
Woman, dog stranded overnight after husband dies when canoe flips, Colorado rescuers say
The woman and dog swam to shore but her husband didn’t make it.
Idaho dairy is worth billions of dollars. Here’s why it could be in trouble this summer
A top dairy producer, Idaho’s got more cows than people. Declines in cattle health can have big impacts on the state’s economy.
Idaho wants to end vehicle emissions testing. How will that affect you — and our air?
“If emissions testing is removed there will be no negative impact on Treasure Valley air quality”
Idaho’s abortion divide causes tension, arrests at Boise event: ‘We are not afraid’
More people showed up to protest a rally at the Idaho Capitol celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade than to attend it.
Letters to the editor: fascism, forced belief, responsibilities and pro-life reality
Letters to the editor on fascism, forced belief, new responsibilities and pro-life realities
Coroner IDs 39-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash near Emmett on Saturday
“Words can’t express the sorrow of her mother, children, partner, and family at this shocking news,” a family member of Larsen’s posted on Facebook.
Where’s Ammon Bundy? St. Luke’s sued him for ‘smear campaign.’ Then this happened
The lawsuit was filed after Ammon Bundy launched a public campaign targeting the hospital.
Planning July 4 on Idaho’s Lake Cascade? Here’s the latest update on the algae danger
“We will continue to work with DEQ to monitor and update the situation as needed.”
Jeep, motorcycle collide near Emmett, leaving one dead, one in the hospital
The scene was blocked for five hours on Saturday.
Trapped visitors airlifted to safety after flash floods in national park, Utah cops say
Sixty people nearly had to stay at the park overnight.
Planned Parenthood sues in Idaho Supreme Court to stop trigger law that bans abortion
“It is abhorrent that we have now entered an era where the delivery of safe essential health care will be criminalized,” said an Idaho doctor.
With Roe overturned, eastern Idaho will be one of the largest abortion provider deserts
Two members of eastern Idaho’s first post-Roe generation of women discussed their fears in the wake of the Dobbs decision. They fear they will be subject to an uneven playing field, and their health will be at risk. | Opinion
