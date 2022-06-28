ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men killed in hail of gunfire after breaking into home in Pennsylvania, cops say

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVMsv_0gOU2cIU00

Two Pennsylvania men were shot to death inside a home on Philadelphia’s south side, according to police.

Officers responded to a call around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, June 27, from an address along the 1600 block of South 10th Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a release.

The men forced their way into the home by breaking through the door , and two armed men inside opened fire, killing them in a hail of gunfire, police told news outlets.

One of the intruders, a 33-year-old, was shot at least 15 times, a PPD release said. His accomplice, who police said was between age 25 and 30, was struck 5 times. Both men were pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

No arrests were made, according to police. An investigation is underway.

The attempted break-in in broad daylight, and the cacophony of gunfire that followed, have left neighbors shaken, WTXF reported.

“You see it on the news all the time unfortunately but this is something really out of the ordinary around this area,” resident John Carozza told the outlet.

