PFLAG founder 50 years ago: 'Parents unite in support of our children'

Danville, Pa. — Fifty years ago on June 28, Jeanne Manford marched in a parade alongside her son Morty, a gay activist who had been beaten while distributing flyers in New York City.

After the attack, Manford wrote a letter to the editor of The New York Post in which she criticized the police for not protecting him.

"I have a homosexual son and I love him," she wrote. Two months later, she marched alongside Morty in what would eventually become New York City's gay pride parade, according to NPR .

In that first parade, Manford held a sign that read, “Parents Unite in Support of Our Children.” She heard comments from the crowd, “Please, can you talk to my parents?” As a result, “Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays” (now just called PFLAG to be more inclusive) was founded.

The Susquehanna Valley’s chapter of PFLAG, based in Danville, has been providing email support, resources, community education, guest speakers, confidential online and in-person peer support groups, and social events since 2017. A new group will soon start up in Selinsgrove, according to Darcy Decker, president of PFLAG Danville.

PFLAG’s primary focus is to support parents and families of LGBTQ+ children of any age, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. "PFLAG does not serve youth directly, but youth benefit when families are strengthened," said Decker. "With greater family support, their risk of substance abuse and suicide decreases and their physical and mental health improve."

Heather Eck of Montoursville found the support group after her child came out as non-binary. "PFLAG has been invaluable to me and my family, especially in the days and months of our child coming out," said Eck. "It was there that I received support, advice, resources, and sometimes just a much-needed listening ear."

Other members echo Eck's sentiment. One parent said, "For me, PFLAG is a space where I can listen, share, learn, ask questions, etc while being in a supportive, non-judgmental environment."

Although the meetings, held monthly via Zoom, include brief introductions, there is no expectation that everyone will speak or share, which is a comfort for those who prefer to listen.

Meetings feature guest speakers, including professionals in medicine, education, social service, religion, and the arts, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community and family members who share life experiences and provide education.

In-person groups in Danville, and soon in Selinsgrove, offer opportunities for informal sharing, individual support, and opportunities to network and form friendships. Family social events are planned for the summer.

"I appreciate the strength of the members of our group," said Decker. "I enjoy watching their progression from feeling alone to belonging. It takes strength to contact us, and more than one person has described their hands trembling as they type. Many express relief and appreciation when they get a reply and meet others of similar experience."

Members receive support from others, and in time, support the newcomers. Some move on as their needs are met, and some stay for the community they now have, and others "give back" when they are able, according to Decker.

According to reports, Morty Manford's attacker went on to testify for gay rights on behalf of teamsters' union president Barry Feinstein more than a decade later. The pair formed a cordial relationship, meeting now and again for coffee and pastry—a form of mutual support.