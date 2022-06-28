ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

PFLAG founder 50 years ago: 'Parents unite in support of our children'

By Carrie Pauling
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEq2K_0gOU2bPl00

Danville, Pa. — Fifty years ago on June 28, Jeanne Manford marched in a parade alongside her son Morty, a gay activist who had been beaten while distributing flyers in New York City.

After the attack, Manford wrote a letter to the editor of The New York Post in which she criticized the police for not protecting him.

"I have a homosexual son and I love him," she wrote. Two months later, she marched alongside Morty in what would eventually become New York City's gay pride parade, according to NPR .

In that first parade, Manford held a sign that read, “Parents Unite in Support of Our Children.” She heard comments from the crowd, “Please, can you talk to my parents?” As a result, “Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays” (now just called PFLAG to be more inclusive) was founded.

The Susquehanna Valley’s chapter of PFLAG, based in Danville, has been providing email support, resources, community education, guest speakers, confidential online and in-person peer support groups, and social events since 2017. A new group will soon start up in Selinsgrove, according to Darcy Decker, president of PFLAG Danville.

PFLAG’s primary focus is to support parents and families of LGBTQ+ children of any age, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. "PFLAG does not serve youth directly, but youth benefit when families are strengthened," said Decker. "With greater family support, their risk of substance abuse and suicide decreases and their physical and mental health improve."

Heather Eck of Montoursville found the support group after her child came out as non-binary. "PFLAG has been invaluable to me and my family, especially in the days and months of our child coming out," said Eck. "It was there that I received support, advice, resources, and sometimes just a much-needed listening ear."

Other members echo Eck's sentiment. One parent said, "For me, PFLAG is a space where I can listen, share, learn, ask questions, etc while being in a supportive, non-judgmental environment."

Although the meetings, held monthly via Zoom, include brief introductions, there is no expectation that everyone will speak or share, which is a comfort for those who prefer to listen.

Meetings feature guest speakers, including professionals in medicine, education, social service, religion, and the arts, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community and family members who share life experiences and provide education.

In-person groups in Danville, and soon in Selinsgrove, offer opportunities for informal sharing, individual support, and opportunities to network and form friendships. Family social events are planned for the summer.

"I appreciate the strength of the members of our group," said Decker. "I enjoy watching their progression from feeling alone to belonging. It takes strength to contact us, and more than one person has described their hands trembling as they type. Many express relief and appreciation when they get a reply and meet others of similar experience."

Members receive support from others, and in time, support the newcomers. Some move on as their needs are met, and some stay for the community they now have, and others "give back" when they are able, according to Decker.

According to reports, Morty Manford's attacker went on to testify for gay rights on behalf of teamsters' union president Barry Feinstein more than a decade later. The pair formed a cordial relationship, meeting now and again for coffee and pastry—a form of mutual support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Roots to Recovery Heartwood Center in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The former Boyle's Funeral Home on South Wyoming Avenue in Hazleton has new life as a day center for the homeless. "That's the purpose of this center, so they can come in and receive the services, and we are a safe zone for them, no judgment. We are just here to help," said Kerri Scheitrum, regional director of New Roots Recovery.
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Meals on Wheels location hoping for new clients

KINGSTON, Pa. — The staff at Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley are hoping to reach more people in need who might not even realize they're eligible. Seventy-five meals were prepared fresh Thursday morning and ready to get delivered to 75 people who need them. But the staff said they can handle more.
KINGSTON, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local libraries join family pass program with Lewisburg Children's Museum

Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library is one of 10 regional libraries participating in the Cultural Pass Program offered through the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. As part of the program, which was made possible by the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, the Library received one Cultural Pass that will provide library card holders with a free family day pass (admission for up to 4 guests) to the Children's Museum. The pass can be checked out according to the Brown Library’s lending policies. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, PA
Society
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Danville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Montoursville, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

The Faithful Flock to St. Ann’s in Scranton

From July 17 to July 26, Saint Ann’s Monastery and Shrine Basilica in Scranton hosts the annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann. The nine days of services honor Saint Ann, the mother of the Virgin Mary and grandmother of Jesus Christ, and lead up to the annual Feast of Saint Ann.
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Courthouse canine getting comfortable in his new job

South Williamsport, Pa. — He has big shoes to fill, but according to handler/owner Jerri Rook, Ludo is living up to the high bar set by his predecessor, Jedi, who passed in November of 2021 at just five years old. Ludo is the Lycoming County courthouse canine, a well trained facility dog on hand to provide a sense of calm and friendliness to people who come into the courtroom. He spends his days on the second floor with Rook and President Judge Nancy Butts in...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Former mayor in Union County honored with star

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Recently, Lewisburg put the finishing touches on a multi-million dollar improvement project at Hufnagle Park. But there was one piece missing, something to honor former Mayor Judy Wagner. "A group of community leaders started emailing together saying Judy is retiring. She's done so much for this...
UNION COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Feinstein
Newswatch 16

Pro-voter block party held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A party in downtown Wilkes-Barre was all about making sure everyone hits the polls this November. In This Together NEPA and Action Together NEPA held a pro-voter block party at the River Commons Tuesday night. The coalition behind the party says it's all meant to make...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Peach Music Festival begins in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts. The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fourth of July celebrations coming up this weekend

With Independence Day just around the corner, local boroughs and communities are preparing to celebrate a safe and fun holiday. From downtown celebrations to nighttime firework displays, here is a list of some area events for the upcoming holiday. Williamsport 27th Annual Set The Night To Music July 4, Market Street Bridge, beginning at 3...
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors awarded scholarships for undergraduate expenses

Loyalsock, Pa. — Two Lycoming County seniors were awarded scholarships from the Lycoming Women Democrats (LWD) last week. The LWD held the annual Kay Ertel scholarship picnic on Thursday at the James Short Park and featured speakers who brought attention to key women’s issues like reproductive justice, gun violence prevention, how to combat racism, and the challenges women face in the workforce. The Kay Ertel Scholarship, established in 2018, is awarded annually to a woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in a liberal arts field. The organization provide funds to award two scholarships of $400 each to two female students actively pursuing an under graduate degree. The LWD Executive Board along with Kay Ertel and Mary Sieminski awarded scholarships to two promising young women, Genesis Lukasiewicz of South Williamsport and Alexis Hartland of Montoursville.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pflag#Family Support#Support Group#Peer Support#Mental Health#Racism#The New York Post#Npr#The Trevor Project
NorthcentralPA.com

Child spilling shaved ice at concert prompts harassment incident

Sunbury, Pa. — A child spilling a shaved ice treat at an outdoor concert in Northumberland County was the catalyst that caused two women to throw water bottles and slushies at each other. State police at Stonington say the incident occurred at a concert on June 24 at a winery in Rockefeller Township when the child accidentally dropped the shaved ice on the shoulder of the woman sitting in front of him. The woman became irate and threw a water bottle at a woman who was with the child. That woman, in turn, threw a slushy in retaliation, police said. Harassment charges are pending.
Times News

Palmerton Hospital slated for fall demolition

St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting closer to its plan to demolish the former Palmerton Hospital building. Erica Essig, director of marketing and communications at St. Luke’s, said Monday that the hospital is slated for demolition this fall. “There will be extensive community and neighborhood communication about...
PALMERTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU chemistry professor honored for advising

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University professor was honored recently for her work helping students navigate the complicated world of post-graduate studies. Toni Trumbo-Bell, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, was named Public University Adviser of the Year by the Health Professional Student Association Student Advisory Council. Trumbo-Bell, who serves as the pre-medical sciences studies certificate program, was nominated anonymously by former students who have...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College grad commissioned in U.S. Army Reserves

Williamsport, Pa. — One Lycoming College grad has committed to eight years of U.S. Army Reserves service as of a commissioning ceremony in May. Erika Boyer of East Greenville, Pa., a 2022 graduate, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves and received assignment to the Quartermaster Corps. Upon commissioning, she committed to eight years of service. As an ROTC cadet, Boyer juggled academic commitments alongside weekly...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy