Exclusive Photos Show GM Made a Secret V16 GMC Yukon in the Mid-2000s

By James Gilboy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZumWi_0gOU2aX200 V16 GMC Yukon prototype | Katech.

The 16-cylinder Cadillac Escalade doesn’t seem to have made it past the idea stage, but that doesn’t mean General Motors never made a V16 SUV. In fact, we know for certain it did, because we have photos of an experimental GMC Yukon with a 1,000-horsepower prototype V16 in its engine bay. Exactly why it was built remains a mystery, but one thing we know for sure: It could light up its tires even better than the 2022 GMC Hummer EV .

The V16 Yukon was built around an engine shared with the 2003 Cadillac Sixteen concept, Cadillac’s final stab— at least officially —at resurrecting its decadent V16 engine from the Depression era. Its development was detailed in the summer 2003 issue of Hot Rod , which revealed the 13.6-liter behemoth to be based on GM’s LS small-block V8 architecture. It was no mishmash of V8 parts though; every piece of the engine was purpose-built by the company that supplied engines to Corvette Racing , Katech Engines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ha285_0gOU2aX200
The GM XV16 in the prototype GMC Yukon | Katech

The XV16, as it was allegedly christened, was made using a completely custom block, fit with one-piece LS6-derived heads. They were apparently so huge they didn’t fit Katech’s CNC machines and had to be ported by hand. In those heads were titanium valves and springs, actuated by a billet steel camshaft spun by a crank made of the same stuff. Accordingly, its rods and pistons were top-dollar stuff too, forged respectively from steel and an unspecified alloy, likely aluminum. Because no expense was spared, the V16 was lubed by a dry-sump oil system, while ancillaries such as pulleys and valve covers were all custom, and often milled straight from billet .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkNWD_0gOU2aX200
CAD rendering of the GM XV16 | Katech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g763M_0gOU2aX200
CAD rendering of the GM XV16 | Katech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0LBM_0gOU2aX200
GM XV16, fully assembled | Katech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EexP_0gOU2aX200
A Katech employee holds an original GM XV16 deck plate | Katech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406bZg_0gOU2aX200
A Katech employee holds an original GM XV16 head gasket | Katech

The extremity of the engine’s cost to manufacture was only rivaled by its assembled dimensions, which sound like they belong to a heavy-duty diesel. Altogether, the V16 reportedly weighed 695 pounds and measured in at just over 45 inches long, according to an internal Katech document. Power, too, was mind-boggling: 1,000 horsepower and 980 pound-feet of torque, rendering the low 6,000-rpm rev limiter inconsequential. It was an engine equally appropriate for an over-the-top Cadillac concept as it was an SUV, which is why GMC extensively modified a GMT800 Yukon to fit one of the three XV16s built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkXr9_0gOU2aX200
The GM XV16 in the prototype GMC Yukon | Katech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470eEk_0gOU2aX200

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a former GM powertrain engineer who rode in the finished product shared some details of how GMC modified the SUV to fit the V16. To accommodate its length, GMC lengthened the Yukon’s frame by 16 inches and swapped the front axle for one from a one-ton truck, so a Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra 3500HD. They recalled the prototype being dusted off so a new executive could drive it around GM’s Milford Proving Grounds, and they got to ride along—they remarked how the V16 made a “very interesting sound” and had an “absurd smooth power delivery.”

They never experienced it at wide-open throttle, but the V16 was reported by Hot Rod to be able to spin the Yukon’s wheels “through as many gears as they had the guts to go through.” That comes as no surprise considering the equally powerful Hummer EV can kinda do that with wider, more modern tires and more weight.

With enough luck, that might be something we could verify for ourselves, as a GMC spokesperson confirmed to me that the V16 Yukon remains a part of GM’s Heritage Collection to this day. They didn’t answer when I asked whether our GM Geek in Chief Peter Holderith could drive it, though. Even if they don’t, a V16 GMT800 isn’t impossible for someone to build themselves. Katech told me that while it can’t reproduce the exact V16 it built for GM (even though it still has a couple of spare parts), it does manufacture a comparable LS-based V16 . The onus to fit one in a Camaro, Corvette, or GM truck, then, is yours.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 33

Johnnyboy113
5d ago

Just think of all the valve train components, just waiting to prematurely fail!

TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Special Edition Goes To The Dark Side

Ford recently officially confirmed that the S650 Mustang (which will replace the current S550) will bring with it a six-speed manual transmission. We also know that the next Ford Mustang will launch with engines similar to those currently available for the pony car. But before the new model arrives, Ford will make the most of the outgoing generation with special editions and offers. We know this because, earlier this month, the Blue Oval reached out to fans asking them to come up with a name for its new Mustang package. Although no official comment on the subject has been made since then, CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the winning name: Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
CARS
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat's top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn't keep up either.
CARS
