Toby Keith Calls Out 'Imposter Profiles' On Social Media

Photo: Getty Images

Toby Keith and his management team are calling out “imposter profiles” on social media channels as a growing number of fake accounts seem post fabricated health updates as the country music giant battles stomach cancer. His team clarified in a statement :

“We are aware of the many imposter profiles claiming to be Toby on social media, but it's come to our attention that some of these accounts are now posting falsified updates regarding Toby's health. We are working to get these removed. Any updates will come directly from Toby's verified social media pages. As a reminder, Toby will never personally contact you or request money and you should report any accounts claiming otherwise.”

Keith’s Instagram story also included a few screenshots of the social media posts, calling out the scammers. The rise in fake profiles comes a few weeks after Keith announced that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall: “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Shortly after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis, Keith shared a heartfelt message : “Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world.” Here’s what Keith and his team want social media users to know about fake accounts: