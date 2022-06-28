Crews respond to deadly plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person died when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and fire officials in Clark County. The airfield is located at 101 East Reserve Street in Vancouver. Police responded to reports of...
On Wednesday night, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Amboy, Washington. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 8:35 p.m. on NE Grantham Road. The early reports showed that the motorcycle went over the center line while going westbound and crashed into an oncoming Ford Expedition.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired. In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined. “Most of the damage seems to...
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued Monday evening after their inner tubes popped and they were left stranded in the Columbia River, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were called out to help with a water rescue. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said two people,...
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is sending a certified fire investigator to help in the investigation of a fire in Vancouver linked to the deaths of two men. On June 25 just before 12:30 a.m., there were multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help pay for funeral costs of the man who heroically jumped into the Columbia River to save a woman who was struggling in the water Sunday evening. Kevin McDowell is being remembered as a son, brother, family...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A fire that started in a large homeless camp spread quickly to trees and trash on Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 say the blaze near the Highway 99 and Interstate 5 interchange was stubborn to put out. One camper was injured in...
On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
