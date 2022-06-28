ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesnake Forced To Cancel Shows Due To Various Health Issues

Whitesnake has canceled several shows after members of the band were "hit hard" by various health issues, according to Ultimate Classic Rock . Frontman David Coverdale made an announcement by posting a message to the band's website . "We have been rocking our way across the globe on the first part of our Farewell Tour giving all we’ve got to you, the fans," he wrote. "The rigors of the road are the same for all of us and we have been trying to keep everyone healthy and safe. Unfortunately, we have been hit recently with a couple of situations that we have been dealing with the best we can.”

The message went on to explain the health problems members have recently faced that have caused them to cancel upcoming shows. Their guitarist Reb Beach "went down temporarily and he missed a couple of shows while he mended," and drummer Tommy Aldridge 's unspecified health issue forced the band to skip their performance at the Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena, Spain. "Tommy was bad enough at the time to have missed the first show ever in his career."

Meanwhile, Coverdale revealed health issues of his own writing , "Unfortunately I have now been hit hard as well. I started feeling a bit under the weather two days ago and was just diagnosed with an infection of the sinus and trachea. The doctor recommends five days of no singing and bed rest.” As a result, Whitesnake has canceled dates in Milan, Italy, and Vienna. The band's farewell tour started in May and will conclude in Las Vegas in October. For more information click here .

