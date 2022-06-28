Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Attempted Suicide While Calling Megan Fox

Photo: Hulu

The following article contains a description of attempted suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Machine Gun Kelly 's new documentary has revealed some intense personal struggles, including a suicide attempt involving his fiancée, actress Megan Fox . In the new Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink , the artist discusses the deterioration of his mental health after his father's death and when his battle with substance abuse hit a breaking point in July 2020 after attempting suicide while on the phone with Fox. At the time the actress was shooting a movie in Bulgaria.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” MGK says in the documentary. “I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.” He continues, "I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrels in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.” After the scary moment, MGK says he realized he needed to "kick the drugs" in order to keep Fox and his daughter Casie in his life. "That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something’s not right."

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is now streaming on Hulu .