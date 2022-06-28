ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Summer Merriment In Maryland

By Declan Keefe
severnaparkvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnivals, festivals, parades and outdoor music events. Few words cause as much anticipation for the summer as these. As the weather warms up and the days get longer, the number of activities and events grow exponentially. There are a multitude of experiences to be had this summer in Anne Arundel County,...

severnaparkvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
severnaparkvoice.com

4th of July Celebration at Historic Annapolis

July 4th celebrations at Historic Annapolis begin with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am on the outdoor terrace of the William Paca House and Garden, when people from communities around the globe become our nation’s newest citizens in a ceremony conducted by officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Naturalization Ceremony is free and open to the public, but please note seating is limited.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Severna Park, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Severna Park, MD
Government
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Fourth Of July Parade Map

The parade starts at 10:00am on Benfield Road, with staging areas at St. Martin's-in-the-Field and Our Shepherd Lutheran Church. Near Severna Park High School, the route moves to Evergreen Road, followed by Riggs Avenue and B&A Boulevard before making a turn onto Cypress Creek Road.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Candidates Discuss Their Plans For Office - State Delegate, District 33

In our May edition, we featured a Meet the Candidates segment with bios on the people running for office. With early voting for the primary election starting on July 7 and Election Day scheduled for July 19, we asked the candidates about their priorities and experience. While not every candidate...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Marsha Ambrosius
wmar2news

Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
DARNESTOWN, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Glory Days Offers Great Taste In A Fun Environment

As a Pasadena native, I’ve always known that Glory Days Grill on Ritchie Highway is a local favorite for sports fans. I didn’t realize what a great choice it is when you want to catch up with friends, enjoy dinner with family, or even sneak away for a date night.
PASADENA, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Sewing Group Creates Enchanting Costumes

What started as a few friends sharing their love for sewing and renaissance garb has turned into “Sewing for Renaissance Festivals,” a Facebook group with more than 10,000 members from around the world. The online group shares photos of completed work, asks for suggestions, or asks for help...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Woman Wins $100K Scratchoff In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore woman is celebrating a 100-thousand-dollar lottery win. Maryland Lottery officials say the 61-year-old woman was on her way to a doctor's appointment when she stopped by Smith's Place in East Baltimore to pick up a scratcher. They say the woman scratched the ten-dollar Mega 7s...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festivals#Volunteers#Summer Merriment#Annapolis Crab Feast
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Warehouse to Be Converted to Apartments

Chasen Companies has acquired 600 South Caroline Street, a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore, Md., for $10 million, and plans to turn the building into apartments. The Meyer Seed Company, a three-generation, family-run seed and garden supply operation, was the seller, having owned the property since 1969. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Liff, Walsh & Simmons Welcomes Alanna Casey

Liff, Walsh & Simmons, a full-service business law firm, has welcomed Alanna Casey, esquire, as an associate to expand the firm’s employment law and litigation practice groups. Casey brings a blend of professional and legal experience to Liff, Walsh & Simmons, previously serving as an employment associate at a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws taking effect July 1, 2022

Here are a few highlights of new state laws taking effect in Maryland on July 1, 2022. Video above: Gas tax in Maryland goes up by 7 cents at midnight Thursday. ABORTION: The Abortion Care Access Act establishes the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program in the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that there are a sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care. It also:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
severnaparkvoice.com

Students Compete In National Rowing Championships

Five students from three local schools participated in the U17 USRowing youth championships, held in Sarasota, Florida, between June 9 and 12, as members of the Annapolis Junior Rowing (AJR) Association. The championships were held at Nathan Benderson Park, which also hosts Olympic qualifying NCAA championships and international rowing regattas.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Sweet Potato Cake Bakery Bounces Back After Robbery

The D.C. location of the bakery Sweet Potato Cake is open for business after recovering from a devastating robbery last year. April Richardson, owner of Sweet Potato Cake, celebrated the opening of her flagship store at 17th and K streets NW with District officials and community leaders. Richardson’s bakery specializes...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy