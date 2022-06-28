ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Man killed by working on his semi-truck at the Dothan Circle K

By Devin Dudley, Seth Feiner, Cameron Conrad
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man was working on a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Circle K when police say a parts failure killed the man.

On Sunday night at the Circle K on Headland Avenue, Michael West was working underneath his semi-truck on the suspension when a part came loose and killed him, according to Dothan police.

Geneva Co. car crash leaves 1 seriously injured after being trapped

Police continue to investigate but, currently, no foul play is suspected.

