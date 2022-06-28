ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

4 Pennsylvania teens charged with robbing, assaulting Baltimore acquaintance

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Four Pennsylvania teens are charged with assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old Baltimore man in Ocean City overnight this weekend.

Police responded at about 3:45 a.m. June 25 to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

The victim and suspects were acquaintances, and had spent time together in the suspect's motel room.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries.

The suspects - Jelyjah Joseph Malcolm, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.; Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, of Canonsburg, Pa.;D'Andre Xavier Sampson, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.; and a 17-year-old suspect from Johnstown, Pa. - are facing robbery and assault charges, and are all being held without bond after being seen by a court commissioner.

Keith west
2d ago

I some what believe alot of what Baltimore is going though is from city's and counties near by they know Baltimore policies are weak it's a easy place to make money .

JDeeRat
2d ago

real good friends unless there is a discrepancy with the amount of drugs or money

