4 Pennsylvania teens charged with robbing, assaulting Baltimore acquaintance

Four Pennsylvania teens are charged with assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old Baltimore man in Ocean City overnight this weekend.

Police responded at about 3:45 a.m. June 25 to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

The victim and suspects were acquaintances, and had spent time together in the suspect's motel room.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries.

The suspects - Jelyjah Joseph Malcolm, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.; Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, of Canonsburg, Pa.;D'Andre Xavier Sampson, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.; and a 17-year-old suspect from Johnstown, Pa. - are facing robbery and assault charges, and are all being held without bond after being seen by a court commissioner.