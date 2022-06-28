ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Memic completes first robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy procedures with Hominis

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemic Innovative Surgery announced today that the first U.S. patient procedures were completed with its Hominis system for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy. HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial successfully completed the first U.S. patient procedures using Hominis, the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature...

www.massdevice.com

