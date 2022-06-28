ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers From Washington State Promise To Fight Roe v. Wade

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. — Representative Pramila Jayapal was joined by a number of local and national leaders at a packed news conference Monday. She promised to join with fellow...

Frank Trovato
1d ago

She only proves that most politicians in Washington are just a waste of time and money, vote democrats out of office

Kathy Oswalt
16h ago

Can’t they just realize they don’t need an abortion clinic around every corner? It went back to the states where it belongs. It’s not going to hurt someone to drive a few miles if they need an abortion. They could plan so they don’t have to have an abortion. Will most of them? NO

Br1123
2d ago

why? it's legal here in Washington. go work on something important

