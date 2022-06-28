ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Man arrested after reportedly shooting at teenagers on his property in Spotsylvania County

By Krystian Hajduczka
 2 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) – The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred on Saturday, June 18 .

The man arrested was 49-year-old Brent David Alford of Spotsylvania County. Alford was charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

The shooting, which took place at around 9:45 p.m., occurred when a vehicle occupied by three juvenile siblings, reportedly drove down Alford’s driveway by mistake. The teens were looking for a party and were lost, according to police.

Virginia man arrested after attempting to carry loaded gun onto Richmond flight

With the vehicle in his driveway, Alford allegedly began banging on the window of the vehicle, startling the juvenile driver. The juveniles attempted to drive away but while doing so, Alford fired one round from his handgun into the vehicle, according to police. The bullet struck the rear of the vehicle and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger area under the seat cushion after hitting objects in the trunk.

The two juveniles who had been seated in the backseat were reportedly not physically injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 11

Anjaulyeke Bryant-Covert
2d ago

Wow, thank God the children weren’t injured. This Guy should not have a gun. How many times have you had turn around in a driveway or have ever been just lost? The shooting gallery mentality needs to be stop I hope he is held up as an example.

Reply
5
Danny Minter
2d ago

In not siding either way but it seems there is much more to this story than what has been reported in this short article.

Reply(1)
6
Christina Thornton
2d ago

wow just wow... I'm glad no one got hurt... this world is so messed up right now

Reply(1)
6
