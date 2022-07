The Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA) has selected Randy Sorrels as its 2022 Trial Lawyer of the Year. This prestigious award is given to the lawyer who has shown excellence in advocacy, a distinguished career, a superb reputation of high ethics and fair play, recent outstanding results, service to ABOTA, and exemplification of its ideals. The mission of ABOTA is the preservation of the right to trial by jury guaranteed by the 7th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the independence of the judiciary, and civics education.

