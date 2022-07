FOSTORIA, Ohio — The owners of the Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria say their operations must be expanded. The three Seneca County Commissioners approved a resolution last week officially opposing the plan to expand the landfill. Win-Waste, the landfill operator, wants to bring in more garbage from out of state, going from the current 7,500 tons every day up to 12,000 tons.

SENECA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO