MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County woman is facing a child homicide charge following the investigation of a stillborn child delivery at Madison Hospital in May. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant for chemical endangerment of a child with homicide on Faith Victoria Kemp, age 20 of Falkville, on Wednesday. Kemp was in the Morgan County Jail on other charges at the time.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO