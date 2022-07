Eighty years ago, it was the summer of 1942, and Pascagoula, like many other small towns across the country, was doing its part for the war effort. Because of its coastal location, Pascagoula was a prime place to build warships at nearby Ingalls Shipyard. Soon the population of this sleepy town increased quickly from about 5,000 to 15,000 due to people moving in to work at the shipyard.

