Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) continues to serve neighbors in need at nearly the same level as during the height of the pandemic. Inflation is hitting families still struggling to recover from the pandemic hard, and they are turning to NAM for help. Eviction rates are now at their highest since the pandemic. Data from a tracking project by Eviction Lab shows the top eviction hotspots in the Houston-Galveston region are within NAM’s service area. Families are not able to stretch the few dollars they have far enough, and NAM is currently serving 50-60 families a day with food and rental assistance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO