Louisiana Inmate Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Voluntary Manslaughter of Cellmate. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a federal prisoner housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pollock, Louisiana (FCI-Pollock) has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter. Jose G. Mercado-Gonzalez, 27, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to spend an additional 135 months (11 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for this offense.

POLLOCK, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO