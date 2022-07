England have made two changes for their rescheduled Test match against India, with Sam Billings taking over from the unwell Ben Foakes and James Anderson back to lead the bowling attack.Foakes missed the last couple of days of the victory over New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for Covid-19, with Billings stepping in as an emergency replacement, and struggled through a light training session at Edgbaston on Thursday.With 39-year-old Anderson fit again after a niggling ankle injury, England made the difficult decision to drop Jamie Overton. The Surrey seamer, who made 97 on debut and took two wickets, has...

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO