CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border.

On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas.

"CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June.

A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.

Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

