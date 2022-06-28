ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uETZC_0gOTxhmo00

The Baltimore Orioles (35-40) and Seattle Mariners (34-41) continue a 3-game set at T-Mobile Park with a Tuesday 10:10 p.m. ET game. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2.

The Orioles are continuing a trip that opened with 3 wins in 4 games at Chicago where they held the White Sox to just 6 runs in 4 games. They won Monday’s series opener 9-2. Orioles pitching owns a 1.99 ERA since June 16. Baltimore is 8-3 over that span.

Seattle notched a 1.87 ERA in going 5-1 on a 6-game road trip prior to Monday’s return to Emerald City. The 9 runs allowed in the series opener marked the most the Mariners had yielded in a single game since June 1.

Orioles at Mariners projected starters

RHP Dean Kremer vs. LHP Robbie Ray

Kremer (2-1, 1.71 ERA) is tabbed for his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 6.0 K/9 through 21 IP.

  • Has not allowed a run in his last 2 starts (11 2/3 IP).
  • Made his season debut June 5 after being out with an oblique injury.
  • Owns a 5.69 ERA in 21 career starts.

Ray (6-6, 4.07 ERA) makes his 15th start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 in 90 2/3 IP.

  • Owns a 2.84 ERA at home versus a 5.24 mark on the road.
  • Has logged an 0.90 ERA, 0.70 WHIP in his last 3 starts.

Orioles at Mariners odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 10:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Orioles +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Mariners -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Orioles +1.5 (-150) | Mariners -1.5 (+122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Orioles at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 6, Orioles 4

PASS. Look for Seattle to bounce back with Ray on the mound. But the juice is drowning out any leverage here.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Kremer has been aided by a high left-on-base rate and a low home-run rate on fly balls. The Baltimore bullpen behind him has its overall numbers propped up by some hard-to-repeat rates around the margins.

In a game with an Over lean, TAKE SEATTLE -1.5 (+122).

Both offenses sport analytics that leave room for growth. A double-digit wind blowing out and aiding the batters — against 2 fly-ball starters — is in the forecast (if the roof is open at T-Mobile). BACK THE OVER 7.5 (-115).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jonathan Arauz batting eighth for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Arauz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Arauz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. Tyler Nevin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Arauz for 6.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Assessing Mariners' Trade For Carlos Santana

The Mariners swung a noteworthy trade on Monday, acquiring veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash from the Royals for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana, 36, will be a free agent after the 2022 season and is currently hitting .216/.349/.341 with four home runs, 21 RBI...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

3 Up, 3 Down: Robbie Ray Stays Hot in Mariners' 2-0 Win Over Orioles

It's not often the Mariners win on nights that unfold the way Tuesday did. They went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and entered the bottom of the eighth inning with a goose egg on the board. Yet another lethargic offensive performance necessitated a near flawless effort elsewhere....
SEATTLE, WA
UPI News

Wimbledon, rival golf tourneys, auto racing fill weekend sports slate

MIAMI, July 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of Wimbledon 2022 tennis matches, rival golf tournaments and auto races from NASCAR and Formula 1 top the Fourth of July weekend sports schedule. Additional MLB and international and domestic soccer competitions, boxing bouts and UFC fights also will air Friday through Sunday. Wimbledon's...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Athletics look to break 3-game slide, play the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (25-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-3, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -226, Athletics +186; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have seen outside linebacker be a position of need ever since the start of the 2022 offseason. They have a few talented young players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, but with the uncertainty surrounding when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo could return from their torn achilles injuries, adding a veteran seems like it could be a good move for the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy