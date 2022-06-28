ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

By SYLVIA HUI
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZ5rm_0gOTxTNW00
Britain Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a press conference for the launch of new paper on Scottish independence, in Bute House, Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Sturgeon launched her campaign for a second independence referendum on Tuesday, arguing that Scotland would be economically better off outside the United Kingdom. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP) (Russell Cheyne)

LONDON — (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh Tuesday that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scotland's independence on Oct. 19, 2023.

Sturgeon said the question to be asked will be the same as that in Scotland’s first independence vote in 2014: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

Scottish voters rejected independence in 2014, with 55% saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

But Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party and the devolved government in Scotland, says it’s time to revisit the matter because of changes brought about by Britain’s exit from the European Union — a move opposed by a majority of Scots.

“My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically,” she said Tuesday.

The U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum and has repeatedly said the issue was settled in 2014. Any independence vote will not be legally binding without approval from Johnson’s government.

Sturgeon said Scotland’s top law official will ask the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday if the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for a consultative referendum on independence.

She added that she would be writing to Johnson to inform him of her plans and make clear that she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of how Scotland’s devolved government will have the power to hold a legal referendum.

Even if the referendum does go ahead, a majority vote will not by itself make Scotland independent from the rest of the U.K.

“For Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the U.K. and Scottish Parliaments,” Sturgeon stressed.

Sturgeon maintains that her party's success in local elections last year gives her a mandate for a fresh referendum. While the Scottish National Party did not win overall control in the Scottish Parliament, the election of a record number of Scottish Green lawmakers means there is a majority for a new independence vote.

Sturgeon said that if there was no lawful way for the Scottish government to hold a referendum, and if Johnson’s government refused to grant permission for such a vote, she would fight the next U.K. general election on the single issue of independence.

Opposition parties have criticized Sturgeon for her “obsession” with holding a new independence vote and say she should instead be focused on more practical matters such as tackling the soaring cost of living.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and devolved government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sophie Wessex presents awards for Queen in Scotland

Sophie Countess of Wessex looked sophisticated as she donned a camel blazer to present The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service today in Scotland and the special Platinum Jubilee Moray Badges. Looking sharp, the mother-of-two sported a full white pleated skirt and sky blue patterned blouse as she joined Prince Edward...
U.K.
The Guardian

Laughter and forgetting with Liz as she prepares to break Brexit deal

It’s just over six years since the UK voted to leave the EU. Now, I’m not sure back then how you thought the country might look in 2022, but I’d put money on you not imagining a prime minister capable of interpreting two disastrous byelections as a mandate to carry on for two further terms. If only the Convict had lost a few more byelections, then he could have nominated himself as president for life.
U.K.
BBC

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence. Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?". Ms Sturgeon has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Queen appears at armed forces parade in Edinburgh

The Queen has attended a parade of the armed forces in Edinburgh in her second public appearance in two days. The act of loyalty parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse marked her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland. She was also presented with the key to Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour accuses Gove of acting like ‘Grant Shapps tribute act’ by ignoring looming storm for councils

Labour’s Lisa Nandy will accuse levelling up secretary Michael Gove of behaving like “a Grant Shapps tribute act” as she warns the government is putting its head in the sand over the crisis facing essential public services.Ms Nandy will on Wednesday warn that there is “a perfect storm looming on the horizon” as local councils struggle to cope with the cost pressures imposed by high inflation.Her comments come after the Local Government Association warned of cuts to services such as bin collections, pothole repairs and adult care as soaring energy prices and inflation drain £3.6bn from annual budgets over the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Scottish People#Uk#The European Union#Scots#The U K Supreme Court#The Scottish Parliament
The Guardian

Now is the time for Scots to escape the clutches of Westminster

Your editorial (28 June) is right to say that “all nations are created”. I look forward to the time when Scotland will be able to recreate itself as a vibrant, self-confident social democracy, freed at last from the shackles of backward-looking rightwing Westminster governments that it never voted for.
POLITICS
BBC

Scottish indyref push could lead to Welsh vote, says Plaid's Adam Price

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has claimed Wales could have a "path" to an independence vote if Scotland can hold one without Westminster's permission. The Scottish government is asking the Supreme Court to rule on plans for a referendum in 2023. Mr Price said UK government plans to repeal a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to rule out snap election hours after Boris Johnson rejects idea

Liz Truss refused to rule out a snap election just hours after Boris Johnson rejected the idea.The foreign secretary said the government are focused on other “challenges” and not “speculating” on a general election during an interview with Sky News.“I’m focused on getting on with the job, there’s a lot to be done to make sure the Ukrainians have all they need to deal with this appalling invasion by Russia,” Ms Truss said in response to Kay Burley suggesting she wasn’t “ruling out” a snap election.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
BBC

Scottish police officers set to take action in pay dispute

Police officers have insisted public safety will not be compromised as they prepare to "withdraw goodwill" in a pay dispute. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) is set to begin its "most overt" action in a century at 17:00 on Friday. Scottish officers are protesting about a "derisory" £565 pay rise...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sturgeon sets date for second Scottish independence referendum

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has set a date for the second proposed Scottish independence referendum.She told MSPs it will be held on October 19 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote “Should Scotland be an independent country?” Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Boris Johnson to inform him of her plans.She added she would make clear she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum. Mr Johnson has previously refused her calls...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Labour shadow minister Mike Amesbury QUITS to deal fresh blow to Sir Keir after rail strikes row - as departing frontbencher tells Starmer he wants to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers pushing for inflation-linked pay rises

Sir Keir Starmer suffered a fresh blow today as one of his shadow ministers quit and issued a vow to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers demanding pay rises. Mike Amesbury resigned as Labour's shadow local government minister as he expressed a wish to give 'an even louder voice' to his consituents struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.
U.K.
The Independent

Home Office dragged to High Court by Brexit deal watchdog over ‘unlawful’ treatment of EU citizens

The Home Office is being taken to court by a government-sponsored Brexit watchdog over the “unlawful” treatment of 2.5 million EU citizens in the UK.The High Court has confirmed that the Independent Monitoring Authority for the Citizens’ Rights Agreements (IMA), designed to protect the rights of EU nationals in the UK, has been granted permission to proceed with a judicial review claim against the department.The IMA considers that the Home Office’s position that citizens who fail to apply for settled status before the expiry of their pre-settled status automatically lose their rights is unlawful.In his decision to grant permission, High Court judge Mr Justice Saini said the case was “plainly arguable” and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tories need to lose next election to ‘heal divisions’, Michael Heseltine says

The Conservatives need to lose the next general election to “heal” the party’s bitter divisions under Boris Johnson, Michael Heseltine has suggested.The former deputy prime minister became the second party big-hitter to argue that losing power is now its best option – pointing to the Brexit as “the elephant in the room”.“Brexit is a disaster and every day it becomes more clear that it’s a disaster,” Lord Heseltine said.“There are divisions within the Conservative Party, which frankly – and I don’t like the idea – a lost election might do something to heal.”Speaking to LBC Radio, the peer, who...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

International Criminal Court marks 20th anniversary

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court marked the 20th anniversary of its establishment Friday as its prosecutors probed war crimes in countries around the world, including what one expert called a “make or break” investigation in Ukraine. The court, long criticized for tackling only...
WORLD
The Independent

BT workers vote overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay

Tens of thousands of BT workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced. BT is facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said.About 30,000 BT Openreach workers were balloted earlier this month for the industrial action. A huge 95.8 per cent of them voted in favour of the strike on a turnout of 74.8 per cent.It was the first time that a group of call centre workers had voted for industrial action, Mr Ward said. Thousands of call centre workers...
LABOR ISSUES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
86K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy