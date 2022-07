Multi-hyphenate star Camille Kostek is not slowing down anytime soon, and now her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, will get to be along for the ride! Since announcing his official retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Rob has apparently been enjoying his time as Camille’s plus one, and that’s something the SI: Swim model is definitely looking forward to having more of. “He knows that I’m not slowing up anytime soon. He literally says to me, ‘I can’t wait to just go on your free trips!'” she laughed while chatting with HollywoodLife, exclusively, on IG Live.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO